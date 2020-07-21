Mutual funds reduce exposure to NBFCs by half in two years

Debt mutual funds have cut their exposure to India's Non banking Finance Companies ( NBFCs) to almost half from a two year ago period, as underlying asset quality concerns and shaky repayment abilities, drove fund managers to sectors perceived as less risky, industry data from by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed. In the past one year, the NBFC sector has faced severe asset liability mismatch with several shadow lenders struggling to raise short term money from lenders, including mutual funds. In June last year, Dewan Housing Finance Limited ( DHFL) one of India’s best known housing finance companies defaulted on a ₹225 crore payment of unsecured commercial paper payment which was due on 25 June. Also in september Altico Capital India Ltd, a lender to real estate companies defaulted on interest payments worth ₹19.9 crore highlighting the rising stress in India’s shadow banks.