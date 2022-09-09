In August 2022, the mutual funds registered a net inflow of ₹65,077.46 crore compared to an inflow of ₹23,604.92 crore in the previous month - recorded 2.75 times jump.
The mutual funds' industry registers a strong inflow of more than ₹65,000 crore in August this year driven by robust demand in the debt market. However, equity-oriented schemes see a decline in net inflow on a month-on-month basis, while hybrid instruments record outflow during the month. Gold ETFs continued to lose their shine, while ELSS extended outflow in August. Overall, the asset under management (AUM) comes at nearly ₹39.34 lakh crore in August.
During the month under review, debt-oriented schemes posted an inflow of ₹49,164.29 crore compared to an inflow of merely ₹4,930.08 crore in July. In this category, liquid fund schemes which recorded an outflow of ₹7,692.65 crore in July, witnessed a strong inflow of ₹50,095.82 crore in August. Overnight funds were top laggards with an outflow of ₹16,405.13 crore in August.
Further, in August, an inflow of ₹6,119.58 crore was recorded in equity-oriented schemes lower than the inflow of ₹8,898.2 crore in July this year.
Under equity-oriented schemes, the inflow in large-cap funds declined to ₹43.60 crore in August versus ₹1,090.91 crore in July 2022. Inflow in midcap funds increased to ₹1,479.42 crore versus ₹1,244.67 crore in July, while inflow in small-cap funds dipped to ₹1,259.98 crore against ₹1,779.45 crore in July.
The outflow in hybrid schemes extended further to ₹6,601.56 crore in August compared to an outflow of ₹5,146.33 crore in the previous month. While solutions-oriented schemes garnered an inflow of ₹92.55 crore in August against ₹110.92 crore in July.
Other schemes such as index funds, gold ETFs, other ETFs, and funds of funds investing overseas -- posted an inflow of ₹15,068.62 crore in August compared to ₹14,270.56 crore.
In August 2022, inflow in index funds rose to ₹7,788.23 crore against ₹6,779.23 crore month-on-month, while inflow in other ETFs dropped to ₹7,416.46 crore against ₹7,635.03 crore in July 2022.
The gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) continued to record outflow, however, the selloff was at a slower pace in August to ₹38.14 crore compared to an outflow of ₹456.75 crore in July 2022.
Following the above, overall open-ended schemes registered an inflow of ₹63,843.47 crore -- nearly 3 folds higher than the inflow of ₹23,063.48 crore in July 2022.
Meanwhile, inflow in closed-ended schemes stood at ₹1,300.60 crore in August also higher than ₹583.20 crore in July 2022. Under this category, the fixed-term plan registered an inflow of ₹1,514.14 crore against ₹598.82 crore in July. While equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) continued to record outflow even in August at ₹40.51 crore against ₹15.62 crore in July this year.
Overall, AUM grew to ₹39,33,877.77 crore in August 2022 compared to ₹37,74,802.90 crore in July 2022.