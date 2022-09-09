The mutual funds' industry registers a strong inflow of more than ₹65,000 crore in August this year driven by robust demand in the debt market. However, equity-oriented schemes see a decline in net inflow on a month-on-month basis, while hybrid instruments record outflow during the month. Gold ETFs continued to lose their shine, while ELSS extended outflow in August. Overall, the asset under management (AUM) comes at nearly ₹39.34 lakh crore in August.

