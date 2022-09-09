Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Mutual funds register nearly 3-folds rise to over 65,000 cr in August against July

Overall, the asset under management (AUM) comes at nearly 39.34 lakh crore in August.
3 min read . 03:31 PM ISTPooja Sitaram Jaiswar

  • In August 2022, the mutual funds registered a net inflow of 65,077.46 crore compared to an inflow of 23,604.92 crore in the previous month - recorded 2.75 times jump.

The mutual funds' industry registers a strong inflow of more than 65,000 crore in August this year driven by robust demand in the debt market. However, equity-oriented schemes see a decline in net inflow on a month-on-month basis, while hybrid instruments record outflow during the month. Gold ETFs continued to lose their shine, while ELSS extended outflow in August. Overall, the asset under management (AUM) comes at nearly 39.34 lakh crore in August.

In August 2022, the mutual funds registered a net inflow of 65,077.46 crore compared to an inflow of 23,604.92 crore in the previous month - recorded 2.75 times jump. 

During the month under review, debt-oriented schemes posted an inflow of 49,164.29 crore compared to an inflow of merely 4,930.08 crore in July. In this category, liquid fund schemes which recorded an outflow of 7,692.65 crore in July, witnessed a strong inflow of 50,095.82 crore in August. Overnight funds were top laggards with an outflow of 16,405.13 crore in August.

Further, in August, an inflow of 6,119.58 crore was recorded in equity-oriented schemes lower than the inflow of 8,898.2 crore in July this year.

Under equity-oriented schemes, the inflow in large-cap funds declined to 43.60 crore in August versus 1,090.91 crore in July 2022. Inflow in midcap funds increased to 1,479.42 crore versus 1,244.67 crore in July, while inflow in small-cap funds dipped to 1,259.98 crore against 1,779.45 crore in July.

The outflow in hybrid schemes extended further to 6,601.56 crore in August compared to an outflow of 5,146.33 crore in the previous month. While solutions-oriented schemes garnered an inflow of 92.55 crore in August against 110.92 crore in July.

Other schemes such as index funds, gold ETFs, other ETFs, and funds of funds investing overseas -- posted an inflow of 15,068.62 crore in August compared to 14,270.56 crore.

In August 2022, inflow in index funds rose to 7,788.23 crore against 6,779.23 crore month-on-month, while inflow in other ETFs dropped to 7,416.46 crore against 7,635.03 crore in July 2022.

The gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) continued to record outflow, however, the selloff was at a slower pace in August to 38.14 crore compared to an outflow of 456.75 crore in July 2022.

Following the above, overall open-ended schemes registered an inflow of 63,843.47 crore -- nearly 3 folds higher than the inflow of 23,063.48 crore in July 2022.

Meanwhile, inflow in closed-ended schemes stood at 1,300.60 crore in August also higher than 583.20 crore in July 2022. Under this category, the fixed-term plan registered an inflow of 1,514.14 crore against 598.82 crore in July. While equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) continued to record outflow even in August at 40.51 crore against 15.62 crore in July this year.

Overall, AUM grew to 39,33,877.77 crore in August 2022 compared to 37,74,802.90 crore in July 2022.

