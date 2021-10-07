Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Mutual Funds >News >Mutual funds remain most attractive tool of investment during pandemic: Survey

Mutual funds remain most attractive tool of investment during pandemic: Survey

Premium
Almost 63 per cent respondents of the survey express happiness about their decision to invest in these funds
1 min read . 05:16 PM IST PTI

  • The survey was conducted among more than 10,000 existing customers of Findoc Group between July 27 and September 4
  • It said about 72 per cent of the respondents have opted for mutual funds post the first pandemic

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mutual funds remain the most attractive tool of investment during Covid-19 followed by equities as returns are healthy in this asset class, according to a survey by Financial advisory firm Findoc Group.

Mutual funds remain the most attractive tool of investment during Covid-19 followed by equities as returns are healthy in this asset class, according to a survey by Financial advisory firm Findoc Group.

It said about 72 per cent of the respondents have opted for mutual funds post the first pandemic and almost 63 per cent express happiness about their decision to invest in these funds.

It said about 72 per cent of the respondents have opted for mutual funds post the first pandemic and almost 63 per cent express happiness about their decision to invest in these funds.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The other most important tools of investments opted by the respondents include equities, the survey said on Thursday.

"The objective of the survey was to understand the preference of the investors and what they expect from their investment.

"The findings clearly state that mutual funds have been the most favoured investment post-equities. We will see an uptrend in this investment behaviour as the returns are great in this asset class," Findoc Group Managing Director Hemant Sood said.

The survey was conducted among more than 10,000 existing customers of Findoc Group between July 27 and September 4.

Nitin Shahi, executive director of Findoc Financial Services, said algorithmic trading has appeared to be one of the preferred tools among investors who have been trading on a day-to-day basis for more than three years. 

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches Nifty health ...

Premium

Edelweiss AMC’s two ETFs convert to index funds, effect ...

Premium

Mint50: Top mutual fund schemes to invest in

Premium

Sebi asks MFs to use RFQ platform for minimum 25% of se ...

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!