Mutual funds remain most attractive tool of investment during pandemic: Survey

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mutual funds remain the most attractive tool of investment during Covid-19 followed by equities as returns are healthy in this asset class, according to a survey by Financial advisory firm Findoc Group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mutual funds remain the most attractive tool of investment during Covid-19 followed by equities as returns are healthy in this asset class, according to a survey by Financial advisory firm Findoc Group.

It said about 72 per cent of the respondents have opted for mutual funds post the first pandemic and almost 63 per cent express happiness about their decision to invest in these funds. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

It said about 72 per cent of the respondents have opted for mutual funds post the first pandemic and almost 63 per cent express happiness about their decision to invest in these funds. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The other most important tools of investments opted by the respondents include equities, the survey said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The objective of the survey was to understand the preference of the investors and what they expect from their investment.

"The findings clearly state that mutual funds have been the most favoured investment post-equities. We will see an uptrend in this investment behaviour as the returns are great in this asset class," Findoc Group Managing Director Hemant Sood said.

The survey was conducted among more than 10,000 existing customers of Findoc Group between July 27 and September 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nitin Shahi, executive director of Findoc Financial Services, said algorithmic trading has appeared to be one of the preferred tools among investors who have been trading on a day-to-day basis for more than three years.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}