Quant Small Cap fund: Since the fall in March 2020, the markets have shown a stupendous growth over the last 18 months. From the low of 25,981, the Sensex has reached an all-time high of 60,000 last week, i.e. a gain of 134% in the span of just one-and-a-half year. Driven by this growth, equity Mutual Funds also soared high over this period. Investors taking the opportunity to buy at a low have seen 50 to 60% returns to even 100% returns.

And, one of the biggest winner in this drive has been Quant Small Cap fund. The fund in the last one year has provided 121.26% returns and in the last 18 months, the returns were over 333%.

As per the data available, the NAV of the fund on 27 March 2020 was ₹29. 63 and as of 30 September, 2021, it stood at ₹128.40. And, on 4 October 2021, the NAV stood at 131.51.

That means if you would have invested ₹1 lakh on Quant Small Cap fund on 27 March last year, the total corpus would be ₹4,43,840 today.

View Full Image It is rated as a 4-star fund by both Morning Star and Value Research

However, rated as a 4-star fund in the small cap category by both Morning Star and Value Research, the fund had not seen such a steep growth in the last 5 years. Its NAV had remained between ₹40- ₹50 range and the biggest fall happened on 27 March 2020 when the NAV dropped to ₹29.63.

What was once Escorts Mutual Fund became Quant Mutual Fund following a buyout of the asset management company by Quant Capital, a broking and mutual fund distribution in 2018.

