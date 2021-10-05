This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per the data available, the NAV of the fund on 27 March 2020 was ₹29. 63 and as of 30 September, 2021, its NAV stood at ₹128.40. And, on 4 October 2021, the NAV stood at ₹131.51.
Quant Small Cap fund: Since the fall in March 2020, the markets have shown a stupendous growth over the last 18 months. From the low of 25,981, the Sensex has reached an all-time high of 60,000 last week, i.e. a gain of 134% in the span of just one-and-a-half year. Driven by this growth, equity Mutual Funds also soared high over this period. Investors taking the opportunity to buy at a low have seen 50 to 60% returns to even 100% returns.
And, one of the biggest winner in this drive has been Quant Small Cap fund. The fund in the last one year has provided 121.26% returns and in the last 18 months, the returns were over 333%.
That means if you would have invested ₹1 lakh on Quant Small Cap fund on 27 March last year, the total corpus would be ₹4,43,840 today.
However, rated as a 4-star fund in the small cap category by both Morning Star and Value Research, the fund had not seen such a steep growth in the last 5 years. Its NAV had remained between ₹40- ₹50 range and the biggest fall happened on 27 March 2020 when the NAV dropped to ₹29.63.
What was once Escorts Mutual Fund became Quant Mutual Fund following a buyout of the asset management company by Quant Capital, a broking and mutual fund distribution in 2018.