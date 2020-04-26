Mutual funds scramble to contain Franklin impact, to seek RBI’s intervention

To contain the impact of redemption related stress, mutual fund houses are marking down bad investments, seeking bank loans and a liquidity intervention from Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) as the lender of last resort.

Due to redemption pressure, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Thursday announced that it will wind up six of its debt schemes, which triggered fears of a contagion effect.

While a majority of fund houses say that the debt schemes are fairly liquid at this point but could get difficult in coming weeks if lockdown is not lifted. Managing redemptions would require a credit line from RBI through a dedicated liquidity window.

As of 23 April, four fund houses had borrowing of Rs. 4,427.68 crores from banks to manage the redemption pressures

According to Milind Barve, Managing Director of HDFC Mutual Fund, it is prudent to anticipate issues which are not there now but may come in future.

“Debt market would require steps from RBI, there isn’t a liquidity crunch but there is a need to keep the confidence high. Sometimes it is in the form of line of credit and sometimes in an extreme case central banks have themselves purchased bonds and not relied on banks," said Barve in an interaction with CNBC TV 18.

According to Dhirendra Kumar, founder, Value Research, RBI’s line of credit is the last resort and should not be free money. The fund houses would need to repay these funds as a first priority, he added.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram in a statement on Saturday asked the Centre to "act promptly" to stop any cascading effect of the unprecedented closure of six debt funds. He referred to the liquidity window opened up in 2008 as a possible solution.

The central bank had opened a special window for commercial banks to meet the cash requirements of mutual funds in 2008 and 2013. In 2008, the central bank had opened a special 14-day repo window of ₹20,000 crore to enable banks to raise money and lend to the funds, but received only four bids for ₹3,500 crore. Similarly, in 2013, RBI had opened a special three-day repo window that allowed banks to borrow a total of ₹25,000 crore at a rate of interest of 10.25% to help mutual funds tide over their liquidity problems.

“The liquidity window given to mutual funds at that time had calmed the market and the actual realisation was much less. It was more psychological than real at that time," said a retired central banker.

To meet the liquidity needs of mutual funds this time, RBI has allowed banks to avail of cheap funding under the Targeted Long Term Repo Operations (TLTRO) and use it to acquire up to 50% of the holdings from primary market issuances and remaining 50% from secondary market including from mutual funds and Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs).

According to Nilesh Shah, Managing Director (MD) of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co Ltd and Chairman of AMFI, NBFCs need more funding.

“There are some AAA, AA, A rated NBFCs and some even lower. Credit flow is available from capital markets to higher-rated NBFCs where majority of mutual fund portfolios are invested. We have to ensure that credit is available at lower end of credit curve as well," said Shah.

Currently, banks have parked over ₹7 lakh crore in RBI's reverse repo window as they avoid lending due to the increased credit risk from companies affected by lockdown.

"Funds are available at cheaper rates and the banking system is awash with liquidity. Mutual funds need money. Hence the demand for a credit line. So, we need to create a structure where somebody will take that credit risk away from banks," said a banker with a private sector bank.

“TLTRO was announced by RBI in March at a time when there was fear of liquidity in the market. However, not more than ₹100,000 crore is utilized, which shows that liquidity is not an issue. We saw a similar situation since 2008 and MF industry has been managing risks well under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) guidance," said A Balasubramanian. Chief Executive Officer at Birla Sun Life AMC Limited.

According to Arvind Chari, Head – Fixed Income & Alternatives, Quantum Advisors Pvt. Ltdthe main concern is risk aversion.

“Despite all the actions taken by the RBI, the financial system remains frozen but for government bonds, PSU bonds and strong AAA rated corporates. The rest of the players still find it difficult to access the bond market and that acts as a feedback loop which further increases risk aversion amongst investors," said Chari.

Investor sentiment has taken a big knock. The market is constantly looking out for the next weak bank, the next NBFC to default and the next credit risk fund to redeem.

To manage these risks mutual funds are aggressively writing down bad exposures to prevent outflows, said a distributor who spoke to Mint on condition of anonymity.

For instance, BOI Axa Credit Risk Fund lost 50.22% of its value on 24th April on account of a mark down of various securities by the fund house. Aditya Birla Sun Life Medium Term Fund was down 4.72% overnight on 24th April due to a markdown of an IL&FS Special Purpose Vehicle company.

"We are simply aligning the security to valuation suggested by external valuation agencies," said Balasubramanian.





With inputs from Neil Borate & Nasrin Sultana

