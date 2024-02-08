Mutual Funds: SIP hits record high of ₹18,839 crore in January, says AMFI data
Equity mutual funds in India have maintained their upward trajectory. Inflows into open-ended equity funds jumped to ₹21,780.56 crore during January, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI). Sectoral/thematic and small-cap oriented funds were the primary contributors, with contributions of ₹4,804 crores and ₹3,256 crores, respectively.