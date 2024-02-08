 Mutual Funds: SIP hits record high of ₹18,839 crore in January, says AMFI data | Mint
Mutual Funds: SIP hits record high of ₹18,839 crore in January, says AMFI data

 Livemint

Equity mutual funds in India saw a surge in inflows, reaching approximately ₹21,780 crores in January 2024, compared to ₹16,997 crores in December 2023. Sectoral/thematic and small-cap oriented funds were the primary contributors.

Equity mutual funds in India see a surge in inflows, reaching 21,780.56 cr in January.

Equity mutual funds in India have maintained their upward trajectory. Inflows into open-ended equity funds jumped to 21,780.56 crore during January, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI). Sectoral/thematic and small-cap oriented funds were the primary contributors, with contributions of 4,804 crores and 3,256 crores, respectively.

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) hit a fresh record of 18839 crore in January 2024, as per the latest data released by AMFI. 

“Equity schemes experienced a surge in inflows, reaching approximately 21,780 crores in Jan’24, compared to 16,997 crores in Dec’23. Multi-cap category funds also witnessed a significant increase, reaching 3,038 crores in Jan’24 from approximately 1,852 crores in Dec’23. Large caps demonstrated positive contributions this month, reversing the net outflows experienced in December 2023," said Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMO Asset Management Company. 

This shift in trend is in line with valuation differentials among large v/s mid and small caps, suggesting that large caps/flexi caps oriented schemes may attract higher flows in the future. In the Hybrid category, MAF observed notable inflows of 7,079 crores, a significant increase from 2,420 crores in the previous month, he added.

 

 

 

 

 

Published: 08 Feb 2024, 01:28 PM IST
