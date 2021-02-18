Mutual funds slash stakes in key Nifty stocks in January

“It’s quite possible that the MSCI-benchmarked active funds and other FPIs could have accumulated key telecom stock Bharti Airtel. The company in January finally received 100% FII approval. The FIIs will further add Bharti Airtel (fresh flows of $700 million) in February because MSCI has increased the weight of the stock," said Pagaria. The Bharti Airtel stock has risen 8.6% in January. Currently, it has 30 buy, two hold and zero sell ratings by analysts on Bloomberg.