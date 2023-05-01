Home / Mutual Funds / News /  Mutual Funds: Small cap MF schemes that have given highest return in April 2023
Back

Several Small Cap funds have given decent returns in the month of April. As per data on the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the small-cap category in the quarter that ended in March 2023 received a total inflow of 6,932.19 crore. The category received the highest inflow in March of 2,430.04 crore. The net asset under management for the small-cap category as on March 31, 2023, was 1.33 lakh crore.

The following is a list of the top-performing small-cap mutual funds that have given the highest return in April 2023 (as per Value Research website data).

Quant Small Cap Fund- Direct Plan-Growth: 7.10%

The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on Jan 1, 2013, as per the official website.

Union Small Cap Direct Plan-Growth: 5.71%

The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on Jun 10, 2014, as per the official website.

Edelweiss Small Cap Fund Direct Plan-Growth: 5.52%

The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on February 7, 2019, as per the official website.

Aditya Birla Small Cap Direct Plan-Growth: 5.46%

The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on Jan 01, 2013 , as per the official website.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund Direct Plan-Growth: 5.43%

The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on September 16, 2010, as per the official website.

Bank of India Small Cap Fund Direct Plan-Growth: 5.29%

The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on December 19, 2018, as per the official website.

HSBC Small Cap Fund- Direct Plan-Growth: 5.22%

The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on May 12, 2014, as per the official website.

ITI Small Cap Direct Plan-Growth: 4.40%

The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on Feb 17, 2020, as per the official website.

According to personal finance experts, small-cap mutual fund schemes are suitable for aggressive investors with long-term horizons. 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout