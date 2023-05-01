Several Small Cap funds have given decent returns in the month of April. As per data on the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the small-cap category in the quarter that ended in March 2023 received a total inflow of ₹6,932.19 crore. The category received the highest inflow in March of ₹2,430.04 crore. The net asset under management for the small-cap category as on March 31, 2023, was ₹1.33 lakh crore.

The following is a list of the top-performing small-cap mutual funds that have given the highest return in April 2023 (as per Value Research website data).

Quant Small Cap Fund- Direct Plan-Growth: 7.10%

The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on Jan 1, 2013, as per the official website.

Union Small Cap Direct Plan-Growth: 5.71%

The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on Jun 10, 2014, as per the official website.

Edelweiss Small Cap Fund Direct Plan-Growth: 5.52%

The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on February 7, 2019, as per the official website.

Aditya Birla Small Cap Direct Plan-Growth: 5.46%

The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on Jan 01, 2013 , as per the official website.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund Direct Plan-Growth: 5.43%

The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on September 16, 2010, as per the official website.

Bank of India Small Cap Fund Direct Plan-Growth: 5.29%

The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on December 19, 2018, as per the official website.

HSBC Small Cap Fund- Direct Plan-Growth: 5.22%

The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on May 12, 2014, as per the official website.

ITI Small Cap Direct Plan-Growth: 4.40%

The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index and it was launched on Feb 17, 2020, as per the official website.

According to personal finance experts, small-cap mutual fund schemes are suitable for aggressive investors with long-term horizons.