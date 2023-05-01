Mutual Funds: Small cap MF schemes that have given highest return in April 2023

Several Small Cap funds have given decent returns in the month of April. As per data on the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the small-cap category in the quarter that ended in March 2023 received a total inflow of ₹6,932.19 crore. The category received the highest inflow in March of ₹2,430.04 crore. The net asset under management for the small-cap category as on March 31, 2023, was ₹1.33 lakh crore.

