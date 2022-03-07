Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to dominate Indian markets on Monday as domestic equities slumped more than 2% and the rupee hit a lifetime low, reacting to the surge in crude oil prices.

It is all about market timing when it comes to buying mutual funds. Usually, mutual fund investors go into overdrive when they see market crashing. We look at the funds that may perform better in a market correction.

Despite the deep correction, experts are of the opinion that investors shouldn’t dive headfirst and should largely stay with safe large-cap bets.

“We continue to be more on the large-cap-oriented strategy. So, large, large- and mid-cap and flexi cap funds would be a better strategy at this point," said Harshad Chetanwala, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and co-founder of MyWealthGrowth.

Chetanwala tells investors to go slow on small-caps, particularly via lump sums.

The expert suggests a mix of active and passive strategies, where 20-25% allocation goes into passive funds and the rest to active funds. “In the current market condition where stocks can correct a bit, active fund managers can give better opportunities to invest. When we talk about passive, it is purely Nifty or Sensex index," he said.

Thanks to the recent uncertainty due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and likely interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, equities have taken a major beating over the past months.

Gold has been a major beneficiary as data available with ValueResearchOnline shows that bullion funds have delivered more than 15% return on an average compared with 9% return delivered by the large-cap category on a one-year basis.

So, what should be mutual fund investors’ strategy when it comes to precious metals?

“We had suggested lump sum in gold about five-six weeks back when there was a technical breakout. But we don't see going gold going from $2,000 to $2,500. I think once it all this settles down (the Russia-Ukraine crisis), then you will see gold coming back to $1,700-1,800 levels," said Amit Kumar Gupta, a New Delhi-based portfolio manager at Adroit Financial Services Pvt. Ltd, a Sebi-registered portfolio management firm. The expert suggests that investors can have a 5-10% allocation into gold.

When it comes to systematic investment plans (SIPs) or lump sum, which is a better route to take at this juncture?

“If you have a surplus today, then you go with 10-15% of investments as a lump sum into your existing portfolio if the funds are doing great, but invest gradually, and don't put all the money in one go. We still have to see how the Fed rate impact comes in," said Chetanwala.

In terms of global diversification, Chetanwala suggests having around 10% overall portfolio into international stocks.

“International markets have fallen much more than India. Unfortunately, Indians are losing out on the opportunity as most of the international funds have some curbs on international investing. Still, no one-time big money investment at this stage across India or internationally. Gradual investments can work better," he said.

