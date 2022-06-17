In May, Mutual Funds (MFs) were seen adding stocks like HDFC Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Reliance Industries (RIL) and Delhivery, whereas they slightly trimmed holdings in Kotak Mahindra Bank, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), UPL, and HDFC Life.

The key midcap stocks additions Delhivery, Campus Activewear, Escorts Kubota and Jubilant Foodworks whereas key reductions in the midcap space were SAIL, Jindal Steel, Zydus Life, and Deepak Nitrite, data by Edelweiss showed.

Under smallcap, top stocks that MFs added were Paradeep Phosphates, Prudent Corporate Advisory and Go Fashion whereas key reductions were GHCL, Intellect Design, Sobha, and CPCL.

As per mutual fund houses' monthly activity analysed by brokerage Edelweiss, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF's major additions were Infosys, RIL and HDFC Bank. It's major reductions were Voltas, Pfizer, and Tata Motors, LIC and eMudhra were new entrants while Suven Pharma was a complete exit.

HDFC AMC's large additions were HDFC Bank, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). It's prominent reductions were NTPC, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and GAIL (India). LIC and Delhivery were new entrants while SJVN was a complete exit.

Axis MF's prominent additions were Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), LIC and Maruti Suzuki. It reduced TCS, State Bank of India (SBI) and Wipro. New entrants included LIC and Aether Industries while Emami was a complete exit.

Kotak mutual fund's large additions were Infosys, Asian Paints and Tata Steel. It's prominent reductions included HDFC Bank, NTPC, and IOC. New entrants included LIC and Aether Industries while Apollo Tyres was a complete exit.

ICICI Pru MF's major additions were Infosys, HDFC Bank, and LIC. The fund reduced HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra and ITC. LIC and Delhivery were new entrants while Wonderla Holiday was a complete exit.

DSP MFs large additions were Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance and Infosys. It's major reduce included UltraTech Cement, ICICI Pru Life and Axis Bank. Paradeep Phosphates and LIC were new entrants while complete exit included GMDC.

Franklin Templeton MFs major additions were Reliance Inds, UltraTech Cem and LIC. The fund reduced exposure in Mahindra & Mahindra, BPCL and Bharti Airtel while Caplin Point Lab was a complete exit.