Mutual Funds vs ETFs: What investors should know

ETFs, confusingly, have two “prices." The first “price" is the price of shares trading on stock exchanges. The second “price" is the NAV, like regular mutual funds, yet the only investors who have access to the NAV are brokers known as authorized participants. These middlemen pay attention to small differences between the trading price and the value of a published basket of securities that the fund is willing to accept each day in exchange for new shares. If there is high demand for an ETF, its shares might be marginally more expensive than the basket (think pennies). In this case, the authorized participant would sell shares short in the market, while exchanging the basket of securities for new shares of the ETF (which are then used to close the short position). This activity keeps the trading price and the NAV of the ETF in line.