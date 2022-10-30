Becoming a crorepati when you hit retirement would be like a dream come true. There are many ways to become rich but one of the most favourable ones would be investments in regulated instruments. In the current times, there are vast investment options available to browse and park your hard-earned money. That being said, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIPs) a feature offered by mutual funds has emerged as a household name. SIPs are packed with a wholesome of benefits and in long run have the potential to give returns in crores as well. But there often comes a question of how much frequency is needed for a SIP. Money earns money and to achieve your desired target, accordingly investments are required to be made.

