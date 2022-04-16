Navi MF files for Internet of Things ETF Fund of Fund

Global X Internet of Things ETF, the expected underlying scheme, has net assets of $407.95 million as on 5 April. It invests in companies that stand to potentially benefit from the broader adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), as enabled by technologies such as WiFi, 5G telecommunications infrastructure, and fiber optics. This includes the development and manufacturing of semiconductors and sensors, integrated products and solutions, and applications serving smart grids, smart homes, connected cars, and the industrial internet. The top holdings of this ETF as of April 5, 2022, include Dexcom Inc, STMicroelectronics, Advantech, Garmin and Skyworks Solutions.

