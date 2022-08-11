Navi Mutual Fund launches India’s First Manufacturing Index Fund

Navi Nifty India Manufacturing Index Fund aims to simplify investing in the Indian manufacturing sector. The companies in the index are selected from the combined universe of Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 50 index based on 6-month average free-float market. The weight of each stock in the index is based on its free float market capitalisation and is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually along with Nifty Broad-based indices, according to a statement by the company.