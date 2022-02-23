Navi Mutual Fund launches Navi Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund

Navi Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund will seek to replicate the Nifty Midcap 150 Index, which comprises 150 companies (ranked 101-250) based on full market capitalization from the Nifty 500 Index. As per the fund house, the Nifty Midcap 150 Index has delivered attractive returns over varied time horizons. Its 1-year, 5-year and 10-year CAGR are 46.1%, 18.7% and 19.6% respectively. The fund house added that investors with exposure to large-cap stocks can consider investing in mid-cap companies to diversify their portfolio.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}