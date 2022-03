NEW DELHI: Saurabh Jain has reigned from Sachin Bansal-backed Navi Mutual Fund as managing director and chief executive officer, effective 28 February.

Jain, who took over as MD & CEO of Navi Mutual Fund in February last year, believed in reducing the cost of investments for investors with the help of technology, in line with the fund house's mission.

He had served as the chief of staff to Sachin Bansal from April 2020 to February 2021. Before moving to Navi, Jain worked as assistant vice president - business projects at Swiggy.

He was also inducted as one of the members of the advisory committee on mutual funds, SEBI in December 2021.

Over the last one year, Navi Mutual Fund has launched Navi Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund, Navi Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund, Navi US Total Stock Market Fund of Fund, Navi Nifty Bank Index Fund, Nifty Next 50 Index Fund and Nifty 50 Index Fund, with relatively lower expense ratios.

