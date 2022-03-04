Navi Mutual Fund MD & CEO Saurabh Jain resigns

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Over the last one year, Navi Mutual Fund has launched Navi Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund, Navi Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund, Navi US Total Stock Market Fund of Fund, Navi Nifty Bank Index Fund, Nifty Next 50 Index Fund and Nifty 50 Index Fund, with relatively lower expense ratios
NEW DELHI: Saurabh Jain has reigned from Sachin Bansal-backed Navi Mutual Fund as managing director and chief executive officer, effective 28 February.
Jain, who took over as MD & CEO of Navi Mutual Fund in February last year, believed in reducing the cost of investments for investors with the help of technology, in line with the fund house's mission.
