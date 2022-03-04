Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Mutual Funds / News /  Navi Mutual Fund MD & CEO Saurabh Jain resigns

Navi Mutual Fund MD & CEO Saurabh Jain resigns

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal’s financial services startup Navi Technologies is eyeing a public listing.
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Livemint

  • Over the last one year, Navi Mutual Fund has launched Navi Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund, Navi Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund, Navi US Total Stock Market Fund of Fund, Navi Nifty Bank Index Fund, Nifty Next 50 Index Fund and Nifty 50 Index Fund, with relatively lower expense ratios

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Saurabh Jain has reigned from Sachin Bansal-backed Navi Mutual Fund as managing director and chief executive officer, effective 28 February.

NEW DELHI: Saurabh Jain has reigned from Sachin Bansal-backed Navi Mutual Fund as managing director and chief executive officer, effective 28 February.

Jain, who took over as MD & CEO of Navi Mutual Fund in February last year, believed in reducing the cost of investments for investors with the help of technology, in line with the fund house's mission. 

Jain, who took over as MD & CEO of Navi Mutual Fund in February last year, believed in reducing the cost of investments for investors with the help of technology, in line with the fund house's mission. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

He had served as the chief of staff to Sachin Bansal from April 2020 to February 2021. Before moving to Navi, Jain worked as assistant vice president - business projects at Swiggy.

He was also inducted as one of the members of the advisory committee on mutual funds, SEBI in December 2021.

Over the last one year, Navi Mutual Fund has launched Navi Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund, Navi Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund, Navi US Total Stock Market Fund of Fund, Navi Nifty Bank Index Fund, Nifty Next 50 Index Fund and Nifty 50 Index Fund, with relatively lower expense ratios.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!