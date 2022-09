Sachin Bansal backed-Navi Mutual Fund has announced that its Nifty 50 Index Fund, which was launched in July 2021, has crossed assets under management of ₹500 crore.

According to the fund house, the scheme’s AUM has grown five times in the 15 months since its launch. It had collected over ₹100 crore during its new fund offer (NFO) period last year last year.

The Nifty 50 index is a well-diversified 50 companies index reflecting overall market conditions. The index is computed using a free float market capitalization method.

The five top stocks in terms of weightage are Reliance Industries Ltd. (11.69%), HDFC Bank Ltd. (8.37%), ICICI Bank Ltd. (7.92%), Infosys Ltd. (7.02%) and HDFC Ltd (5.69%)

Notably, out of 17 Nifty 50 index funds in the country, only seven funds have crossed the ₹500 crore AUM mark.

Navi Nifty 50 Index Fund continues to offer an expense ratio of 0.06% under direct plan, which is the lowest in its category.

The fund’s tracking error (TE) is significantly lower than the category average in 2022. Navi Nifty 50 Index Fund has a TE of 0.04% as compared to the category average TE of 0.19%.

The fund boasts a diverse investor base of more than 75,000 existing investors.

Commenting on the fund crossing the ₹500 crore AUM mark, Sachin Bansal, co-founder of Navi Group, said, “We are delighted that Navi Nifty 50 index fund has become one of only seven Nifty 50 index funds in the country to cross the ₹500 crore AUM milestone. This was the first Navi fund we launched as part of our passive-first strategy, and we will continue to focus on offering our customers innovative, cost-effective and simple investment products."

Similar to US, passive funds in India have started gaining more popularity.

The cumulative three-month inflow in passive funds, that includes index funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs), stood at ₹42,278 crore as of August end, while active funds had net inflow of ₹30,515 crore during the same duration.

As per media reports, this is the first time since April 2021, the cumulative three-month rolling inflow of passive funds is higher than active funds.