Navi Nifty 50 Index Fund AUM crosses 500 crore

Commenting on the fund crossing the ₹500 crore AUM mark, Sachin Bansal, co-founder of Navi Group, said, “We are delighted that Navi Nifty 50 index fund has become one of only seven Nifty 50 index funds in the country to cross the ₹500 crore AUM milestone. This was the first Navi fund we launched as part of our passive-first strategy, and we will continue to focus on offering our customers innovative, cost-effective and simple investment products."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}