Navigating the transmission of MFs after a loved one’s demise

In such cases, the process is longer. The first thing the survivors need to do is visit the nearest CAMS or KFintech service centre along with the PAN card and death certificate of the deceased. They may also be required to furnish some proof that they are the legal nominees or survivors of the deceased. On visiting the service centre, they will be able to not only procure the details of investments but will also be provided the forms that need to be filled and submitted for transmission of MF investments.