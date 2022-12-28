Negative-yielding bonds could be approaching their final days

Other investors based outside Japan have profited from low-yielding government bonds there by pairing their investments with a currency hedge. Ella Hoxha, a senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management, said that some of the firm’s fixed-income funds have been earning yields of more than 4% by trading dollars for yen in short-term swaps and investing the yen in short-term Japanese government debt. Most of the yield in that trade comes from the currency hedge, because foreigners are willing to pay more to borrow dollars at a time of relatively high interest rates in the U.S.