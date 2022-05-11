Net inflows into equity mutual funds fell 44% in April from the preceding month as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, soaring oil prices and aggressive monetary-policy stances of central banks soured investors’ sentiment.

Equity funds saw net inflows plunge to ₹15,890 crore in April from ₹28,464 crore in March, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Tuesday showed. However, inflows into debt mutual funds remained robust as investors rebalanced their portfolios.

Investors turned cautious because of the geopolitical tensions, surging crude prices, and the domestic inflation uptick.

“This is evident from a comparatively lower quantum of funds mobilized in April. The inflow amount, though lower, is significant nonetheless in absolute terms. After witnessing a sharp run-up in the markets in the last few years, the recent correction provided investors with a good buying opportunity, which they have been capitalizing upon," said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director–manager research at Morningstar India. The data showed that monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions fell to ₹11,863.09 crore in April from the record ₹12,327.91 crore in the previous month. However, the number of SIP accounts hit a new high of 53.9 million in April from the previous record of 52.7 million in the previous month.

Overall, it was a good start to the new fiscal for the Indian mutual fund industry, with net inflows of ₹72,847 crore during April. Fresh inflows into debt-oriented schemes stood at ₹54,756.60 crore.