Net equity mutual fund inflows dive 44% in April

“This is evident from a comparatively lower quantum of funds mobilized in April. The inflow amount, though lower, is significant nonetheless in absolute terms. After witnessing a sharp run-up in the markets in the last few years, the recent correction provided investors with a good buying opportunity, which they have been capitalizing upon," said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director–manager research at Morningstar India. The data showed that monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions fell to ₹11,863.09 crore in April from the record ₹12,327.91 crore in the previous month. However, the number of SIP accounts hit a new high of 53.9 million in April from the previous record of 52.7 million in the previous month.