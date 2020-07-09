Net inflows into equity MF plans plunge to a four-year low in June

Net inflows into fund of funds (FoFs) investing overseas jumped to ₹198.2 crore in June from ₹75.7 crore in May, almost as much as the net flows into actively managed domestic equity funds. The actual figure in international equity is higher because some funds invest up to 35% of their corpus in foreign stocks and 65% in Indian stocks, but are classified as domestic funds. PPFAS Long Term Equity, a multicap fund, which has this kind of structure, saw a ₹328 crore jump in assets under management (AUM). To be sure, AUM is also affected by market moves and hence part of this growth is likely to have come from the market rally in June.