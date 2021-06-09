Net inflows into equity MFs rise to 14-month high in May

“Significant improvement on the coronavirus situation with daily covid-19 cases falling consistently, along with improving recovery rate over the last few weeks, would have provided comfort to investors. Good quarterly results, positive earnings growth outlook over the long-term, and waning concerns of any severe impact of the second wave of the pandemic on the economy, would have also boosted sentiments. This would have prompted investors to again allocate assets towards equities," Himanshu Srivastava, associate director- manager research, Morningstar India.