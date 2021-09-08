Net inflows into equity MFs skid 61% in Aug, redemption pressure intensifies

NS Venkatesh, CEO, AMFI said, “Overall positive flows in the open-ended MF schemes and market indices touching all-time high, helped the Indian MF Industry Net AUMs to breach record ₹36 lakh crore milestone in August 2021. Continued robust month on month fund mobilization in arbitrage and dynamic asset allocation schemes and affinity towards Thematic / Sectoral and diversified flexicap schemes since the start of the new fiscal, FY22, including through SIPs has over-shadowed profit-booking during the last few months," Venkatesh said.