Net inflows into equity mutual funds decline 12% in May

However, the overall debt inflow data of ₹63,665.54 crore does not match with the figure Amfi had disclosed on 1 June—“Thanks to the measures taken by Sebi, RBI and finance ministry, normalcy has returned in debt markets and mutual funds. Net flows in debt mutual fund schemes as on May 2020 have risen to ₹94,224.29 crore, more than double compared to ₹43,431.55 crores as on April 2020," Amfi had tweeted.