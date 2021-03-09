Net outflows from equity MFs increase in Feb, SIP contribution dwindles

Akhil Chaturvedi, head of sales & distribution, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, is optimistic that some meaningful consolidation of markets could lead investors to come back and make fresh allocations at some stage. "There is general worry on valuations and the current rally possibly unreal and therefore investors seem to be trying to time in some way. First few days in March look slightly better with the redemption velocity coming down, but need to wait for how it plays through the month," he said.