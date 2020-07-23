New disclosure rules for debt mutual funds to help detect underlying risks early

Debt mutual funds will have to disclose the portfolio every 15 days, said Sebi in a circular issued on Wednesday. As per current norms, mutual funds disclose their scheme portfolios on a monthly basis. The regulator also mandated mutual funds to disclose the yields of the underlying instruments in the scheme, on a fortnightly basis along with the portfolio disclosure. Mutual fund experts welcome the move as they believe it will help in bringing more transparency to the system.