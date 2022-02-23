New disclosures on SAMCO Flexi Cap Fund investors need to know

Samco Mutual Fund launched its maiden scheme, Samco Flexi Cap Fund, for subscription on 17 January. As per the asset allocation table of the scheme, 65-100% will be invested in Indian equity, 0-35% in foreign securities and 0-35% in Tri-party Repo (TREPS). TREPS includes borrowing and lending of funds for short duration.

Flexi-cap category of mutual funds can invest a minimum of 65% of its corpus in equities across market capitalisation.

Since the scheme can invest up to 35% in TREPS instruments, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has directed the asset management company (AMC) to remove the reference of the word “pure equity scheme" from its website.

Sebi has asked the fund house for additional disclosures on its proprietary HexaShield investment framework, which as per the AMC, tests and evaluates companies on 6 facets of risks and stress to check company's ability to stay afloat under adverse economic scenarios.

As per the fund house, the 6 facets of testing that are followed in HexaShield framework are -- competitive strength and pricing power, balance sheet and insolvency, re-investment and growth, corporate governance and leadership, cash flow and regulatory.

The notice by Sebi to the fund house seeks to incorporate this Hexashield framework in investment strategy section of the SID, Key Information Memorandum cum Application form (KIM) of the SAMCO Flexi Cap Fund and Statement of Additional Information (SAI) of Samco Mutual Fund.

SEBI has also asked the fund house to change the tagline of mutual fund to avoid dissonance with regulatory parlance. Thus, the tagline has been changed from ‘the stress tested mutual fund’ to ‘hexashield tested investments’.

On account of changes and additional disclosure as above, unitholders of the Flexi Cap scheme as on record date of 4 February 2022 have been given an option to redeem units at the prevailing net asset value without any exit load. This window to exit opened on 9 February 2022 and will close on 24 February 2022.

Investors who wish to exit can go through the normal redemption process (both physical and online) and submit forms at the investor service centres/online. Further, interest at the rate of 15% per annum will be paid by the fund house to the exiting unitholder from the date of closure of NFO (January 31, 2022) till date of payment of amount.

Unitholders who do not exercise the exit option on or before 24 February 2022 would be deemed to have consented to the proposed modification.

