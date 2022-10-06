New ETFs offer investors a chance to bet on the metaverse

This next iteration of the internet is an immersive 3-D virtual world where people use virtual and augmented reality to socialize, work and play. McKinsey & Co. estimates that this market could grow to $5 trillion in annual revenue by 2030. Venture capitalists have plowed $120 billion into metaverse technology and infrastructure during the first five months of 2022, McKinsey says, more than double the $57 billion invested in all of 2021.

