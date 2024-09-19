New Kotak NIFTY Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund opens for subscription. Details here

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company has launched the Kotak NIFTY Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund, an open-ended scheme targeting top midcap companies. Public subscription starts on September 19, 2024, and closes on October 3, 2024, with a minimum investment of 100 

Sangeeta Ojha
Published19 Sep 2024, 12:27 PM IST
The NIFTY Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index consists of the top 50 midcap companies from the Nifty Midcap 150 Index, selected based on their momentum scores.
The NIFTY Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index consists of the top 50 midcap companies from the Nifty Midcap 150 Index, selected based on their momentum scores.

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd (Kotak Mutual Fund) today announced the launch of Kotak NIFTY Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the NIFTY Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index. The scheme opens for public subscription on September 19, 2024 and closes on October 03, 2024.

The NIFTY Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index consists of the top 50 midcap companies from the Nifty Midcap 150 Index, selected based on their momentum scores. Momentum investing focuses on stocks that have shown a positive price trend over the last 6 & 12 months, providing a systematic way to invest in companies with strong upward movement.

 

Kotak NIFTY Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund offers investors an opportunity to target the potentially high-growth midcap segment, while focusing on stocks showing recent positive performance trends.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra AMC said, "The launch of the Kotak NIFTY Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund aligns with our commitment to offering active and passive products that cater to different risk appetites and investment horizons. This index fund allows investors to invest in a rule-based index that invests in midcap companies selected with the momentum strategy. The Midcap plus Momentum combination can provide investors the opportunity to invest in midcap companies with potential high growth without the hassle of constantly monitoring and adjusting investments."

Devender Singhal, Executive Vice President & Fund Manager, Kotak Mahindra AMC, said, “The NIFTY Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index has historically outperformed other midcap indices. By focusing on momentum stocks, this fund offers investors a way to potentially benefit from price trends in a passive and disciplined manner. The strategy allows investors looking for growth and able to handle some level of risk to access the high-growth midcap segment while maintaining a systematic, rule- based approach.”

 

The scheme opens for public subscription on September 19th , 2024 and closes on October 3rd, 2024. Investors can invest a minimum amount of 100 and in any amount thereafter.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

