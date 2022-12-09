New mutual schemes mobilised 7,199 crore funds in Nov. Details Here

A host of mutual fund schemes entered in November in both open-ended and close-ended. As per AMFI data, these new schemes whose allotment completed had mobilised funds to the tune of ₹7,199 crore. Most funds were mobilised by fixed-term plans under debt-oriented schemes, sectoral/thematic funds under equity-oriented schemes, and index funds. Overall, the mutual funds' industry recorded a net inflow of ₹13,263.56 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}