New mutual schemes mobilised 7,199 crore funds in Nov. Details Here

New mutual schemes mobilised ₹7,199 crore funds in Nov. Details Here2 min read . 03:44 PM IST
- Most funds were mobilised by fixed-term plans under debt-oriented schemes, sectoral/thematic funds under equity-oriented schemes, and index funds.
A host of mutual fund schemes entered in November in both open-ended and close-ended. As per AMFI data, these new schemes whose allotment completed had mobilised funds to the tune of ₹7,199 crore. Most funds were mobilised by fixed-term plans under debt-oriented schemes, sectoral/thematic funds under equity-oriented schemes, and index funds. Overall, the mutual funds' industry recorded a net inflow of ₹13,263.56 crore.
A host of mutual fund schemes entered in November in both open-ended and close-ended. As per AMFI data, these new schemes whose allotment completed had mobilised funds to the tune of ₹7,199 crore. Most funds were mobilised by fixed-term plans under debt-oriented schemes, sectoral/thematic funds under equity-oriented schemes, and index funds. Overall, the mutual funds' industry recorded a net inflow of ₹13,263.56 crore.
As per the data of AMFI, under debt-oriented schemes, in the close-ended, nine new schemes in fixed term plan completed allotment in November and mobilised ₹3,703 crore.
As per the data of AMFI, under debt-oriented schemes, in the close-ended, nine new schemes in fixed term plan completed allotment in November and mobilised ₹3,703 crore.
While under the equity-oriented schemes, one new scheme in midcap fund completed allotment and mobilised ₹90 crore, and 1 new scheme in sectoral/thematic funds that completed allotment mobiled about ₹2,336 crore. These were open-ended schemes and together they mobilised funds of around ₹2,426 crore.
Further, in other schemes, 11 new schemes in index funds mobilised around ₹980 crore, while 3 new schemes in other ETFs mobilised ₹67 crore, and 1 new scheme in the fund of fund investing overseas category mobilised about ₹23 crore. These were also open-ended schemes and together they mobilised around ₹1,070 crore.
Overall, in November month, 17 new schemes completed allotment and mobilised ₹3,496 crore under open-ended schemes. In the close-ended schemes, 9 new schemes completed allotment and mobilised around ₹3,703 crore.
Taking into consideration the above, around ₹7,199 crore of funds were mobilised by these new launches.
AMFI also released data on new schemes that were launched in November. These were:
Mid Cap Fund - JM Midcap Fund
Sectoral/Thematic Funds - HDFC Business Cycle Fund
Index Funds - Axis Nifty SDL September 2026 Debt Index Fund; Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 5050 Gilt Plus SDL Sep 2028 Index Fund; Edelweiss Nifty Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index Fund; Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 Index Fund; Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund; HDFC Nifty G Sec Dec 2026 Index Fund; HDFC Nifty G Sec July 2031 Index Fund; IDFC CRISIL IBX 90:10 SDL Plus Gilt April 2032 Index Fund; IDFC CRISIL IBX 90:10 SDL Plus Gilt November 2026 Index Fund; IDFC CRISIL IBX 90:10 SDL Plus Gilt September 2027 Index Fund; and Nippon India Nifty SDL PLUS G-Sec- Jun 2028 Maturity 70:30 Index Fund
Other ETFs - HDFC Nifty IT ETF; HDFC Nifty Private Bank ETF; and ICICI Prudential Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank ETF
Fund of funds investing overseas - Axis NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund Fixed Term Plan - Aditya Birla Sun Life Fixed Term Plan - Series TZ (90 days); DSP FMP Series 267 – 1246 Days, DSP FMP Series 268 – 1281 Days; Kotak FMP Series 299; Nippon India Fixed Horizon Fund XLIV Series 2; SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) -Series 69 (367 Days); Series 71 (364 Days)and Series 72 (1239 Days); UTI Fixed Term Income Fund - Series XXXV - I (1260 days)