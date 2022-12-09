Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
New mutual schemes mobilised 7,199 crore funds in Nov. Details Here

New mutual schemes mobilised 7,199 crore funds in Nov. Details Here

2 min read . 03:44 PM ISTLivemint
Debt mutual funds in India have long struggled with the problem of being unable to explicitly guarantee returns

  • Most funds were mobilised by fixed-term plans under debt-oriented schemes, sectoral/thematic funds under equity-oriented schemes, and index funds.

A host of mutual fund schemes entered in November in both open-ended and close-ended. As per AMFI data, these new schemes whose allotment completed had mobilised funds to the tune of 7,199 crore. Most funds were mobilised by fixed-term plans under debt-oriented schemes, sectoral/thematic funds under equity-oriented schemes, and index funds. Overall, the mutual funds' industry recorded a net inflow of 13,263.56 crore.

As per the data of AMFI, under debt-oriented schemes, in the close-ended, nine new schemes in fixed term plan completed allotment in November and mobilised 3,703 crore.

While under the equity-oriented schemes, one new scheme in midcap fund completed allotment and mobilised 90 crore, and 1 new scheme in sectoral/thematic funds that completed allotment mobiled about 2,336 crore. These were open-ended schemes and together they mobilised funds of around 2,426 crore.

Further, in other schemes, 11 new schemes in index funds mobilised around 980 crore, while 3 new schemes in other ETFs mobilised 67 crore, and 1 new scheme in the fund of fund investing overseas category mobilised about 23 crore. These were also open-ended schemes and together they mobilised around 1,070 crore.

Overall, in November month, 17 new schemes completed allotment and mobilised 3,496 crore under open-ended schemes. In the close-ended schemes, 9 new schemes completed allotment and mobilised around 3,703 crore.

Taking into consideration the above, around 7,199 crore of funds were mobilised by these new launches.

AMFI also released data on new schemes that were launched in November. These were:

Mid Cap Fund - JM Midcap Fund

Sectoral/Thematic Funds - HDFC Business Cycle Fund

Index Funds - Axis Nifty SDL September 2026 Debt Index Fund; Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 5050 Gilt Plus SDL Sep 2028 Index Fund; Edelweiss Nifty Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index Fund; Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 Index Fund; Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund; HDFC Nifty G Sec Dec 2026 Index Fund; HDFC Nifty G Sec July 2031 Index Fund; IDFC CRISIL IBX 90:10 SDL Plus Gilt April 2032 Index Fund; IDFC CRISIL IBX 90:10 SDL Plus Gilt November 2026 Index Fund; IDFC CRISIL IBX 90:10 SDL Plus Gilt September 2027 Index Fund; and Nippon India Nifty SDL PLUS G-Sec- Jun 2028 Maturity 70:30 Index Fund

Other ETFs - HDFC Nifty IT ETF; HDFC Nifty Private Bank ETF; and ICICI Prudential Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank ETF

Fund of funds investing overseas - Axis NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund Fixed Term Plan - Aditya Birla Sun Life Fixed Term Plan - Series TZ (90 days); DSP FMP Series 267 – 1246 Days, DSP FMP Series 268 – 1281 Days; Kotak FMP Series 299; Nippon India Fixed Horizon Fund XLIV Series 2; SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) -Series 69 (367 Days); Series 71 (364 Days)and Series 72 (1239 Days); UTI Fixed Term Income Fund - Series XXXV - I (1260 days)

