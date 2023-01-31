New rule for equity mutual fund investors from tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 01:51 PM IST
New rule for equity mutual fund investors: From 27 January 2023, Indian equity markets have move to T+1 settlement cycle for all stocks
New rule for equity mutual fund investors: Starting 1 February 2023, all Asset Management Companies (AMCs) will move to T+2 redemption payment cycle for equity mutual fund schemes. The move is in line with the T 1 settlement cycle of equity markets to benefit mutual fund investors.
