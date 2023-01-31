New rule for equity mutual fund investors from tomorrow

How T+1 settlement in India can benefit equity investors

Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "After implementation of T+1 day settlement, capacity to re-invest in direct equity market is expected to rise as one would have money transferred within one day of profit booking. Earlier, it was after two days of profit booking due to T+2 settlement cycle. T+1 settlement may lead to rise in intraday or BTST (Buy today and sell today) stocks' trade volume as some people with low risk appetite may move to cash segment instead of future & option trade. So, those who have low risk appetite may also indulge in BTST trade via cash segment."