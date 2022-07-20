New to SIPs? 6 key things you can do to earn more returns

With time, the value of money reduces considerably. That is why the first aim of investing your money should be to beat inflation. This explains you must consider stepping up your investments. Ideally, you must step up your investments by 10 per cent every year though a lot depends on how much you can afford by putting in through appraisals and bonuses too. Also, with time, you may realize that the corpus you are aiming for may not be enough to look after when you retire considering how the prices of goods are going up every year. This may prompt you to ensure a much bigger corpus, thus, necessitating you to both save and invest more.