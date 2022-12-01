Next tranche of Bharat Bond ETF opens tomorrow: 10 things on NFO

The fourth tranche of Bharat Bond ETF, India's first corporate bond exchange-traded fund (ETF), is set to be launched tomorrow, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, said. The fund house, which manages the ETF, said that the new fund offer or NFO will open on December 2 and close for subscription on December 8. Bharat Bond ETF invests only in AAA-rated corporate bonds issued by state-run companies.

