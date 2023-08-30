HDFC Mutual Fund launches HDFC Technology fund; here's all you need to know1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 09:45 PM IST
HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC), investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF), announced the launch of open-ended equity scheme - HDFC Technology Fund. The scheme intends to invest in technology and technology related companies with a bottom-up approach for stock selection. It aims to embrace the techvolution and invest in the potential of the future. The captioned NFO opened on August 25, 2023 and closes on September 05, 2023