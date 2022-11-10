NFO Calling: Edelweiss mutual fund unveils 3 passive equity index funds

NFO Calling: Edelweiss mutual fund unveils 3 passive equity index funds3 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 06:10 PM IST
Edelweiss Asset Management Limited, one of India’s leading AMCs unveiled the launch of three NFOs in the equity passive category. Open-ended equity schemes that replicate the Nifty Next 50 Index, Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index, and Nifty Smallcap 250 Index are the Edelweiss Nifty Next 50 Index Fund, Edelweiss Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund, and Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund, respectively. The new fund offerings (NFOs) are available for subscription from November 10 until November 24, 2022.