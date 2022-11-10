NFO Calling: Edelweiss mutual fund unveils 3 passive equity index funds

Edelweiss Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund will aim to replicate the constituents of the Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index. The index consists of 50 companies based on the highest Momentum Score. This is derived from the last six & twelve months’ price returns adjusted for volatility. Weights are derived by multiplying the stock’s free-float market cap with the momentum score. Each stock in the index is capped at the lower of 5% or 5 times the weight of the stock in the index based only on free-float market capitalization.

