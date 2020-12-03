NFOs  are popular among investors despite  no record

After a long pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, mutual funds have launched a number of new fund offers (NFOs) in the last one month, as stock markets set new records. Mint explains what these launches are, and whether it makes sense to invest in them.

What exactly is a New Fund Offer (NFO)?

An NFO is the launch of a new mutual fund scheme, the first subscription offering for a fund by an investment company. Mutual funds give investors anywhere between a few to 15 days to subscribe and get units in the scheme. For open-ended funds, you can enter and exit the scheme even after the NFO period comes to an end. In a close-ended fund, however, you cannot enter the scheme after the NFO period expires. It is also important to note that there have not been many close-ended fund launches in the past couple of years. Besides, you can invest in an NFO through a distributor or directly.

Is it like an initial public offering?

On the onside, an NFO looks a lot like the initial public offering (IPO) of a stock. However, as we dig deep, there are many differences that emerge between the two. In an IPO, for instance, the share allotment is not guaranteed. On the contrary, you will almost certainly get an allotment in an NFO unless there is some payment or application form defect. More importantly, getting an IPO allotment can sometimes confer an advantage if there is high demand for the stock. But, there is no such advantage to an NFO allotment, except that you enter the fund a few days earlier than the others.

When should one be looking to purchase an NFO, then?

Most experts prefer to wait until a mutual fund has established a record of 3-5 years before they recommend it. But, an NFO has no track record. In a minority of cases, however, a novel design of an NFO can make it attractive even without a record. For example, a fund investing in overseas market which no one else covers, or a fund with a strategy that not many follow.

Why are so many NFOs being launched of late?

A bounce-back in the stock market from its March lows has generated enthusiasm for equities. Mutual funds are trying to tap this interest. The recent surge has improved the returns of schemes, particularly on a six-month or one-year basis, making it easy to market new schemes to investors. However, this in itself is a warning sign. NFOs can signal a generalized bullish phase in the market, inflating new bubbles. MFs are also trying to fill gaps in Sebi categories where they do not have an offering or cash in on trends like ESG investing.

How should investors evaluate an NFO?

If you are determined to invest in the NFO even without a track record, look at other schemes managed by the fund house and the fund manager in question. Fund houses release presentations which spell out strategies of the new fund and also give statements about the new scheme. Scan these carefully. Also, beware of the incentives of any distributor recommending an NFO. Sebi rules allow smaller schemes to have larger expense ratios (costs) than larger schemes, and hence, higher commissions for distributors.

