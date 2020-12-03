NFOs  are popular among investors despite  no record

On the onside, an NFO looks a lot like the initial public offering (IPO) of a stock. However, as we dig deep, there are many differences that emerge between the two. In an IPO, for instance, the share allotment is not guaranteed. On the contrary, you will almost certainly get an allotment in an NFO unless there is some payment or application form defect. More importantly, getting an IPO allotment can sometimes confer an advantage if there is high demand for the stock. But, there is no such advantage to an NFO allotment, except that you enter the fund a few days earlier than the others.