Nifty 50 ETFs' AUM crosses 2 lakh crore

The financial year 2021-22 was a landmark year for the Indian passive funds industry as it registered record fund inflows of ₹1.28 lakh crores. In addition, 82 new passive products (ETFs + Index Funds) were launched in FY21-22. Encouragingly there has been significantly higher retail participation in FY22 with more than 1 crore new folios created in FY 21-22, representing 60% of all outstanding folios of 1.73 crores as on March 31, 2022. The steady rise of passive funds AUM tracking the Nifty indices has mirrored the overall growth of the Indian passive fund AUM with Nifty indices accounting for about 74% market share in terms of AUM of Equity & Debt passive funds industry in India, as per the press release.

