The recent inflows in equity MFs have pushed assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry to an all-time high of ₹36.6 lakh crore at August-end from ₹35.32 lakh crore at July-end. The systematic investment plan (SIP), popular among retail investors for allowing investment of a fixed amount regularly in schemes, contribution too reached an all-time high at ₹9,923.15 crore during the period under review from ₹9,609 crore in July.

