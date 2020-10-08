Nilesh Shah re-elected as Chairman of AMFI

Nilesh Shah has been re-elected as the Chairman of Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), at the recently concluded Board Meeting of AMFI. He was earlier elected as the Chairman for 2019 – 2020 and now would continue to hold the office till the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Nilesh Shah would also continue as the ex-officio Chairman of AMFI Financial Literacy Committee, being the Chairman of AMFI.

Saurabh Nanavati(Chief Executive Officer, Invesco Asset Management (India) Private Limited.) has been re-elected as the Vice-Chairman of AMFI.

A. Balasubramanian (Chief Executive Officer Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Co. Ltd.) continues to be the Chairman of AMFI Valuation Committee.

The Board has re-elected Sanjay Sapre (President, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Private Limited. ) as the Chairman of AMFI Operations & Compliance Committee.

Vishal Kapoor (Chief Executive Officer, IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd.) has been elected as the Chairman of AMFI Standing Committee of Certified Distributors (ARN Committee).

Radhika Gupta (Chief Executive Officer, Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd. ) has been elected as the Chairperson of AMFI ETF Committee.

These decisions were taken by AMFI, the industry body of SEBI-registered mutual funds at its Board Meeting on 6th of October 2020.

AMFI was incorporated on August 22, 1995, as a non-profit organisation. As of now, all the 44 asset management companies that are registered with SEBI, are its members.

AMFI is dedicated to developing the Indian Mutual Fund Industry on professional, healthy and ethical lines and to enhance and maintain standards in all areas with a view to protecting and promoting the interests of mutual funds and their unit holders.

