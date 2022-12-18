Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Mutual Funds / News /  Nine of top-10 most valued Mcaps erode by 1.22 lakh cr last week

Nine of top-10 most valued Mcaps erode by 1.22 lakh cr last week

1 min read . 12:29 PM ISTPTI
Barring HDFC Bank, rest nine companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever, witnessed decline in their market valuation.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 843.86 points or 1.36%.

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms faced a combined erosion of 1,22,092.9 crore in market valuation last week amid weak trend in equities, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 843.86 points or 1.36%.

The valuation of Reliance Industries tanked 29,767.66 crore to 17,35,405.81 crore.

TCS faced an erosion of 19,960.12 crore to 11,84,837.43 crore in its market valuation.

The valuation of ICICI Bank plunged 19,722.3 crore to 6,29,380.54 crore and that of Infosys tumbled 19,567.57 crore to 6,40,617.19 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever went lower by 11,935.92 crore to 6,27,434.85 crore and that of State Bank of India declined by 11,735.86 crore to 5,38,421.83 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap dipped 7,204.38 crore to 4,57,325.46 crore and that of Adani Enterprises fell by 1,903.8 crore to 4,53,617.85 crore.

The mcap of HDFC went lower by 295.29 crore to 4,86,460.48 crore.

However, HDFC Bank added 4,126.18 crore taking its valuation to 9,13,726.29 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises. PTI SUM HVA

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

