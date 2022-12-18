Nine of top-10 most valued Mcaps erode by 1.22 lakh cr last week

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 843.86 points or 1.36%.

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms faced a combined erosion of ₹1,22,092.9 crore in market valuation last week amid weak trend in equities, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 843.86 points or 1.36%.

Barring HDFC Bank, rest nine companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever, witnessed decline in their market valuation.

The valuation of Reliance Industries tanked ₹29,767.66 crore to ₹17,35,405.81 crore.

TCS faced an erosion of ₹19,960.12 crore to ₹11,84,837.43 crore in its market valuation.

The valuation of ICICI Bank plunged ₹19,722.3 crore to ₹6,29,380.54 crore and that of Infosys tumbled ₹19,567.57 crore to ₹6,40,617.19 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever went lower by ₹11,935.92 crore to ₹6,27,434.85 crore and that of State Bank of India declined by ₹11,735.86 crore to ₹5,38,421.83 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap dipped ₹7,204.38 crore to ₹4,57,325.46 crore and that of Adani Enterprises fell by ₹1,903.8 crore to ₹4,53,617.85 crore.

The mcap of HDFC went lower by ₹295.29 crore to ₹4,86,460.48 crore.

However, HDFC Bank added ₹4,126.18 crore taking its valuation to ₹9,13,726.29 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises. PTI SUM HVA

