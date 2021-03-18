Nippon India launches new SDL-focused ETF. Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nippon India has recently announced the launch of its ETF Nifty SDL - 2026. The fund will track a composition of Nifty SDL April 2026 Top 20 Equal Weight Index that constitutes 20 SDLs. The scheme carries lower risk as it will buy and hold securities till maturity.

Nippon India has recently announced the launch of its ETF Nifty SDL - 2026. The fund will track a composition of Nifty SDL April 2026 Top 20 Equal Weight Index that constitutes 20 SDLs. The scheme carries lower risk as it will buy and hold securities till maturity.

Here are the things that you need to know about the fund:

ETF would predominantly invest into State Development Loans (SDLs) which are government securities. Hence, it is relatively safe as compared to Equity and other aggressive Debt funds.

Tax-efficient due to mutual fund indexation benefit

The daily disclosure of Portfolio Deposit via creation unit due to ETF structure

Fund will be a low cost product in terms of Total Expense Ratio

Reduction in non-systemic risk like security selection and portfolio manager selection, as the fund will apply buy & hold strategy and follow the index

The portfolio will be rolled down in line with the index, hence incremental investment will happen in SDLs representing the index

In case of maturity of any or all SDLs which are part of the Scheme portfolio, the maturity proceeds will be deployed in treasury bills and Tri-Party Repos, till the scheme “Maturity Date"

The scheme will mature in line with the maturity of the index Hemen Bhatia, Deputy Head – ETF, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd said, "Nippon India ETF Nifty SDL 2026 is based on target maturity concept and hence a payoff similar to bond helps investors get visibility in the returns. Plus, investors can lock in the currently elevated yields for 5-year SDLs." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also said, "Further being a debt mutual fund ETF, it offers indexation benefit to investors, hence will be a relatively tax-efficient investment as compared to traditional investments like Bank FDs, provided investor holds MF units until maturity of ETF."

"It is also suitable for all those investors who invest in FMPs due to buy & hold investment strategy of the ETF, additionally there’s no lock-in in this ETF unlike FMPs," Bhatia concluded.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}