Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India), the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pranay Sinha as senior fund manager in the fixed income investments team.

He will be part of the fixed income fund management team and will work closely with Amit Tripathi, chief investment officer-fixed Income Investments.

“He (Pranay Sinha) brings with him rich experience of over a decade in fixed income markets. His in-depth knowledge and rich experience would be of great value for our organization," Tripathi said.

Sinha will replace Prashant Pimple who resigned from the services of NAM India with effect from 30 March.

In his last role, Sinha served as a senior fixed income manager at Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund where he was managing some of the flagship funds for short term, duration, and gilt schemes with a focus on portfolio management since 2014.

Sinha has more than 15 years of experience in fixed income investment management space having worked across organizations, including ICICI Prudential AMC, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, BNP Paribas and ABSL MF.

